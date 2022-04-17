Teenager arrested after officers report finding gun, marijuana in a Merced traffic stop

A teenager was arrested Saturday after he was found with a gun and marijuana during a traffic stop in Merced.

About 7:15 p.m., Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers initiated a traffic stop for vehicle code violations at East 23rd Street and Kelly Avenue, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

The officers approached the vehicle and noticed a handgun protruding from underneath paperwork on the lap of the 17-year-old male driver, police said. The driver was arrested and the officers seized a 9mm ghost gun, according to the release.

Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home, according to gun violence prevention group bradyunited.org.

During a search of the vehicle, the officers reportedly found about 500 grams of marijuana. The teenager was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of possession of a firearm and sales of marijuana, according to authorities.

Merced police ask anyone with informing regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Prevostini at 209-388-7728 or by email at prevostinit@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.