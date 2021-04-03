Teenager arrested over assault on Asian couple seen in viral video

Nathan Place
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Disturbing video shows an assault on an Asian couple in Tacoma, Washington&lt;/p&gt; (Tacoma Police Department)

Disturbing video shows an assault on an Asian couple in Tacoma, Washington

(Tacoma Police Department)

After a disturbing video of an assault on an Asian couple went viral, police asked the public for help finding the attacker. Now, just a few days later, they’ve arrested a suspect.

Police in Tacoma, Washington announced on Friday that they have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the attack and charged him with second-degree assault. They did not disclose his name.

The unsettling video, which was filmed in November last year, shows a person in a red coat following and punching an Asian man and woman. Screaming and cursing can also be heard.

The victims had not known there was video of the attack, the Tacoma Police Department said. But after the department posted a still shot from it on 31 March and asked the public for information, a family member called in a tip. From that call, police were able to determine exactly where and when the assault took place, and found their way to the suspect.

The TPD says it is investigating the case as a hate crime.

Read more:

“The Tacoma Police Department stands with our Asian American and Pacific Islander community and have no tolerance for hate crimes,” the department said in its 31 March post. “We encourage all those in the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community to report all crimes to help us fulfil our mission of creating a safe and secure environment.”

Anti-Asian hate crimes have risen dramatically since Covid-19 arrived in the United States. From 2019 to 2020, such crimes more than doubled in the country’s 16 largest cities, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

The increase came into the spotlight last month after six women of Asian origin were among eight people killed in a mass shooting in Atlanta, Georgia.

One of the two victims in the Tacoma case, a 56-year-old Korean man, spoke anonymously to KIRO 7 about the ordeal.

“I just don’t understand why I was attacked,” he told the station. He and his wife were just going for a walk, he said, when they encountered four teenagers they’d never seen before.

“I thought they were messing around with each other and accidentally bumped into me. So, I asked, ‘You OK? You OK?’” he said.

That’s when the punches started.

“A fist came flying in, hit me right here, and I started bleeding,” he said. After that, the teens ran off.

The man says he forgives his attacker.

“I want him to be better,” he said. “I want him to know this was bad.”

Recommended Stories

  • India Covid: Maharashtra to go into lockdown unless cases fall

    Maharashtra's chief minister says the state's health system could soon become "inadequate".

  • New York police search for anti-Asian hate crime suspect

    The suspect also spat twice in the direction of a 44-year-old woman and her three children, authorities said.

  • Harris to move into official VP residence next week

    After more than two months of living in temporary housing, Vice President Kamala Harris will soon be able to unpack and unwind at her official residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory. Symone Sanders, senior adviser and chief spokesperson for the vice president, tweeted Thursday that Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will move into the official vice presidential residence on Massachusetts Avenue in northwest Washington next week — after some repairs are completed. Sanders did not provide a date.

  • Ethiopia says Eritrean troops are pulling out of Tigray

    Ethiopian authorities say Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray, where they have been fighting on the side of Ethiopian forces in a war against the region's fugitive leaders. Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement late Saturday that the Eritreans “have now started to evacuate” Tigray and that Ethiopian forces have “taken over guarding the national border.”

  • A fake music festival in Belgium turned into chaos as police tried to disperse crowds of partygoers

    Videos show police using water and pepper spray to break up thousands of people who attended the fake music festival as an April Fools' Day joke.

  • Senior officer says Chauvin used 'totally unnecessary' force on George Floyd

    A Minneapolis homicide investigator testified on Friday that Derek Chauvin used "totally unnecessary" deadly force when kneeling on George Floyd's neck during an arrest last May that sparked global protests against police brutality. Chauvin, who is white, was fired by the city's police department the day after he was captured on video on top of a handcuffed Floyd as the 46-year-old Black man was dying. "Totally unnecessary," Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman told the jury when prosecutors asked what he thought of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes.

  • Father, son play catch outside Fenway Park before Opening Day

    It really doesn't get more wholesome than this! Travis Gonick and his 9-year-old son, TJ, played catch outside Fenway Park before today's season opener. With the exception of last year due to COVID restrictions, TJ has been to every opening day game since he was born.

  • Red Sox chairman Tom Werner 'delighted' to add LeBron James to Fenway Sports Group

    Tom Werner says having the NBA superstar and his longtime business partner, Maverick Carter, as part of the ownership group is "a statement of our desire for inclusion."

  • Australia to continue AstraZeneca vaccination despite blood clotting case

    Australia will continue its inoculation programme with AstraZeneca PLC, health officials said on Saturday, after a blood clotting case raised concern about the safety of the vaccine. A 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with clotting, days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, suffering serious thrombosis, a condition that prevents normal blood flow though the circulatory system. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regulator and a panel, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), met late Friday and early Saturday to discuss further advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • GMC just unveiled its $100,000 Hummer EV SUV with 830-horsepower that will hit streets in 2023

    The GMC Hummer EV pickup is getting an SUV sibling with supercar-like power and a six-figure price tag.

  • The Trump campaign reportedly cheated donors who thought they were making a one-time contribution, collecting recurring donations

    The Trump campaign gave refunds in the amount of about $122 million compared to $21 million for the Biden campaign, the New York Times reported.

  • Disney World guest who was handcuffed for refusing a COVID-19 temperature check told sheriffs he had spent too much money at the resort to be arrested

    Kelly Sills claimed that he'd spent $15,000 and was a Disney stockholder after arrest for refusing to follow the resort's COVID-19 rules.

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • Trump campaign used 'dizzyingly complex' pre-checked boxes to reel in recurring donations amid dwindling finances

    Despite deteriorating finances, the Trump campaign was able to stay afloat last year in part thanks to what amounted to "an interest-free loan from unwitting supporters at the most important juncture of the 2020 [presidential] race," a New York Times investigation found. Reporter Shane Goldmacher writes that the campaign used pre-checked boxes, which became "dizzyingly complex" as finances worsened. If donors missed the fine print, what they thought were one-time donations wound up recurring weekly. Another pre-checked box automatically added cash to the amount given. You can actually see the impact of these prechecked boxes on Trump's refund rate with this graphic https://t.co/vu10yWJaEs pic.twitter.com/N7bXB9dCx0 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 3, 2021 The Times provided details about specific cases, including one man who donated $500, but soon discovered the campaign had reeled in $3,000 from him within 30 days, depleting and freezing his bank account. When all was said and done, the Trump campaign refunded $122 million or 10 percent of what it raised online in 2020, and Goldmacher notes the number will likely still increase. For context, the Biden campaign refunded $20.2 million, or 2.2 percent of its online donations, over the same span. Jason Miller, a spokesman for former President Donald Trump, downplayed the refund requests and fraud complaints the campaign received, noting only 0.87 percent of transactions were subject to formal credit card disputes. But, Goldmacher writes, that 0.87 percent rate translates to 200,000 donations accounting for $19.7 million. A fraud investigator for Wells Fargo told the Times that complaints against the Trump campaign and WinRed, the company that processed its online donations, surged around the time the recurring donation box appeared. "It started to go absolutely wild," the investigator said. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent.’ Gov. DeSantis declares emergency.

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire Saturday as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater ...

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.

  • Dolly Parton made a subtle fashion statement to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund

    Dolly Parton has received both doses of Moderna's COVID-19 shot, which she helped fund with a $1 million donation she made in 2020.

  • Nicola Coughlan responded to the news Regé-Jean Page won't be in season 2 of 'Bridgerton' with a cryptic tweet

    While some 'Bridgerton' fans were disappointed to learn the Duke would not be in season 2, Nicola Coughlan says there's a lot more drama to come.

  • Trump advised to turn his back on his right-wing protégé Matt Gaetz who faces a sex trafficking investigation

    Former President Trump agreed to stay quiet on the sexual assault allegations against Matt Gaetz, a source told The Daily Beast.