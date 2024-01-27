Teenager arrested for shooting another teen in Newton County, deputies say

Two 17-year-olds in Newton County got into a fight on Jan. 24 and one was shot. Now deputies say a suspect is in custody.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a discharged gun on Trelawney Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

While investigating, deputies determined that the victim and a suspected shooter knew each other and had fought previously.

In Covington, the NCSO SWAT Team helped take 17-year-old Rushawn Wilson into custody. The sheriff’s office said Wilson was found at a house on Cameron’s Way and was arrested without incident.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possessing a handgun while under the age of 18.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: