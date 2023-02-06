Teenager arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old in Buckeye

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday evening in connection to a January shooting that left 15-year-old Brendan Valenzuela dead in Buckeye.

Police did not identify the boy in custody.

At about 3 a.m. on Jan. 22, officers went to Crown King Road and 257th Drive and found the victim, identified as Brendan Valenzuela, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Valenzuela was taken to a hospital where he died later that night, police said.

Police learned Valenzuela was with a group of people near St. Charles Court and 255th Drive, where a confrontation took place.

The 17-year-old grabbed a handgun and shot Valenzuela during the fight, according to police. He then sped away in an unknown vehicle while another person drove Valenzuela to the location to which police responded.

After police served a search warrant at the 17-year-old's home in Buckeye just before midnight on Saturday, they arrested him and booked him into juvenile detention on suspicion of homicide, police said.

