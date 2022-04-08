Teenager arrested for shooting into occupied home in Thomasville on Wednesday

A 16-year old male was arrested in Thomasville for shooting into an occupied house on Wednesday night.

According to law enforcement, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported gunfire in the location of James Avenue in Thomasville.

Upon arrival, witnesses stated a suspect had fired shots into a home in the area and then fled. During the investigation, officers discovered bullet holes in a home that was occupied with four people at the time of the shooting.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Within a short amount of time, Thomasville Police officers located the suspect behind a residence in the 100 block of James Avenue. He was taken into custody without further incident.

A firearm allegedly used in the shooting was located nearby by tracing the suspects path from the initial location to where he was fou.

The 16-year-old was charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

A secure custody order was issued by the Office of Juvenile Justice and the juvenile was transported to the Taylorsville juvenile detention center.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Teenager charged with shooting into occupied home in Thomasville