Teenager arrested on suspicion of bringing firearm to Moon Valley High School

Phoenix police have charged and arrested a teen boy on suspicion of bringing a firearm to school.

On Wednesday, just after 12:45 p.m., officers responded to Moon Valley High School regarding reports of a student on campus possessing a firearm, police said. The student was located however, a gun was not immediately found.

During follow-up investigation, officers located the firearm that was in the student’s possession, according to Sgt. Brian Bower, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department.

On Friday, the student was arrested by Phoenix police officers and booked into the Juvenile Correction Center for several charges stemming from this investigation.

According to police, Glendale Union High School District notified parents of the incident.

"This investigation showed that no specific threats were made by the teenager with the firearm and that there was not an intention to use the firearm in anyway," Bower said.

