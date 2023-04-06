Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder in shooting death of Tacoma student

Tacoma police arrested a teenager Wednesday afternoon suspected of murder in the death of a 16-year-old student shot last week outside a West End apartment building.

The suspect, also a 16-year-old boy, was arrested for the March 29 killing of Larry “Trae” Marshall III, a student at Foss High School, according to charging documents filed in Pierce County Superior Court. The News Tribune is not naming the suspect because it’s not clear whether he will be charged as an adult or a juvenile.

Tacoma Police Department has not said what led to the homicide or how many people were thought to be involved, but charging documents indicate at least two other people are implicated in the killing.

Marshall was shot outside an apartment complex in the 1400 block of South Mildred Street, just across the street from Tacoma Community College. The shooting led to a lockdown at the college campus for more than an hour.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the teenager arrested Wednesday was identified as a suspect. According to Pierce County Jail records, the boy was booked into Remann Hall at about 1:26 p.m. for investigation of first-degree murder.

Marshall’s death was the 10th homicide in Tacoma so far this year, and he was the fifth victim under 18. Another 16-year-old was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening in Parkland.