Teenager arrested for triple murder in Copper Hill

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested a teenager in connection to a triple murder investigation.

According to a news release, at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, JSO got 911 calls saying gunshots were heard coming from a home on Bridges Road. When officers arrived, the found a man dead in the front yard of the home. Officers conducted a sweep of the residence and found another man and a woman dead inside. All three victims died from gunshot wounds.

Detectives with the JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded and conducted their respective investigations. Based on information gathered at the scene, detectives were quickly able to identify 18-year-old Ja-Darrius Jones as the prime suspect. They also learned he was at a nearby home.

When officers arrived at the home, Jones jumped out the window and ran. Officers chased the suspect on foot until he was successfully taken into custody.

Jones was transported to the Police Memorial Building, where he was interviewed by detectives from Homicide Team 6. It was there where Jones was arrested on three counts of second degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of auto theft.

