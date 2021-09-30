Teenager’s body found under a bridge in a Keller park; death not criminal, police say

The body of a 17-year-old boy was found on Wednesday under a bridge in a public park in Keller, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office did not release on Wednesday the cause of the teenager’s death, but Keller police said that a preliminary investigation indicated that it was not criminal.

Police dispatch received a call about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday reporting a person lying motionless under the bridge in the 400 block of Keller Smithfield Road South, a police department spokesman said.