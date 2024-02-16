Teenager caught after shooting during Baton Rouge police Community Walk and Talk
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A teenager was arrested Thursday during a Baton Rouge Police Department Community Walk and Talk.
Police said officers and detectives were preparing for their weekly community event in the 3500 block of Clayton Street when a gunshot was fired.
A male was seen running away holding a possible weapon. Officers chased the suspect on foot and apprehended the 16-year-old in the 3400 block of Clayton Street.
Fourth suspect arrested in deadly Baton Rouge shooting
Two handguns and a small amount of marijuana were found, BRPD said.
“Neighbors in the area were glad to see officers in the area and commended BRPD’s quick response,” police said.
This is a developing story. Information about the suspect was not immediately available.
