Teenager charged as adult in 15-year-old West St. Paul girl’s fentanyl death

A man who was 17 when he allegedly sold a fatal dose of fentanyl that killed a 15-year-old girl will stand trial as an adult, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Friday.

Jay Benson of Bloomington was three months shy of his 18th birthday when the West St. Paul girl died a year ago.

The district attorney said in a press release that Benson would stand trial as an adult. He is charged with one count of murder in the third degree in connection with the death.

The complaint against Benson gave the following details:

Shortly before 1 a.m. on April 20, 2022, West St. Paul police officers responded to a 911 call about a 15-year-old girl who was unconscious and not breathing. When officers arrived the girl’s mother was attempting lifesaving resuscitation efforts. The girl was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed she had died from fentanyl poisoning.

The girl’s mother told authorities that on the night of April 19, the family had gone to bed about 11 p.m. Later the mother woke and went to check on her daughter when she noticed a light on in her daughter’s bedroom. She found her daughter face down on the bed with a blue pill lying next to her. The mother rolled her daughter over and saw the girl’s face was blue. She called 911 and began CPR.

Detectives investigating the death found an April 16 Snapchat conversation between the girl and a guy named “Parker” who was later identified as Benson.

The girl asked Benson “do you come to west st. Paul.”

Benson responded the next day, April 17, saying, “yes watcha need.”

On April 19, the conversation continued and Benson agreed to sell the girl four pills for $60. They arranged a meeting place, and at 9:06 p.m. that night, Benson messaged the girl, writing “pulling up.” The girl confirmed her location and said “thanks bro next time I’ll buy more.”

Less than an hour later, Benson messaged the girl saying “only take like less than a quarter of it.”

At 2:03 a.m. he messaged again, asking “they hitting?”

At that point, the mother had already found the girl unresponsive in her bedroom.

In Friday’s release, Keena said fentanyl poisoning is the number one cause of death for people 18 to 45 in the United States, and that Minnesota was not immune to this trend. She noted the Minnesota Department of Health’s records show that in 2021, 920 of the 1,286 drug overdose deaths were opioid-related, which includes fentanyl and fentanyl-related deaths.

Benson made his first appearance on the adult charges Friday and bail was set at $300,000. His next court appearance is 1:30 p.m. April 13 in Hastings.

