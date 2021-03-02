Teenager charged as an adult in robbery case pleads guilty

Patrick Kernan, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 2—WILKES-BARRE — A 17-year-old who had been tried as an adult pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge stemming from claims he robbed several people at gunpoint at a college party in 2019.

Amadu Sullaman Jalloh, of Wilkes-Barre, also pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from allegations he fired shots at another college party in early 2020.

Jalloh entered the guilty pleas before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Monday. Jalloh, joined by defense attorney Frank McCabe, entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, agreeing to plead guilty to a charge of aggravated assault and a charge of robbery.

Jalloh will also, in accordance with the plea deal, plead guilty to a count of owning a gun with the serial number removed, but this case must be first transferred to Sklarosky before Jalloh can enter that plea.

Wilkes-Barre city police say Jalloh and two friends crashed a party they were not invited to in September 2019. According to police, Jalloh flashed a handgun he had kept tucked into the waistband of his pants. Jalloh was later identified by victims as having worn a purple shower cap and a purple Thrasher T-shirt. Photos of him from before the party wearing that outfit were seen online.

Those hosting the party attempted to get Jalloh to leave, but Jalloh flashed the gun, saying "There's gonna be a problem" during an argument. He pulled out a large wad of cash and apparently bragged he could buy the house if he wanted.

Four men, all Wilkes University students, at the party tried to lure Jalloh and his friends outside in a scheme to get them out of the party, telling him they'd sell him THC vapor oils.

While outside, Jalloh placed the muzzle of the gun to their heads as he dug through their pockets, stealing money, bank cards, cell phones and the THC oil. He allowed two people to keep their phones, as one phone had a tracker and the other was used by a diabetic victim to track his blood sugar levels.

The four men then reported the incident to Wilkes University's security.

Jalloh's guilty plea of aggravated assault stems from another party, this one early in 2020, where he fired off several rounds, causing more than $800 in damage to an individual's car.

Prosecutors and the defense agreed to jointly recommend that Jalloh's sentences on the two charges be served concurrently, and each could carry up to 20 years in prison.

Jalloh's sentencing is scheduled for April 22.

