Teenager charged with arson after Elmira house fire; police say family members were inside

An Elmira teen faces an arson charge after police say he intentionally started a fire at a residence on the city's Southside.

Police officers and Elmira firefighters were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. Thursday to a residence in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported structure fire, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Fire department investigators on the scene indicated the blaze appeared to be suspicious in nature.

Further investigation by Elmira police indicated an occupant of the house set the fire while three other people related to the subject were present in the home, police said.

As a result of the investigation, police charged Edwin A. Bennett, 18, with second-degree arson, a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the blaze. Police did not offer any motive on Bennett's part.

Bennett was arraigned on the charge Friday morning in City of Elmira Court. He was assigned a public defender and committed to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash or $40,000 property bond.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 21.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira house fire leads to arson charges against teenager