Teenager charged with assaulting Columbus police officer during foot chase on Cusetta Road

A 17-year-old male is being charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after a late Tuesday night confrontation.

Officers responded to reports of a black car with a stolen temporary license tag in the 3000 block of Cusetta Road. After arriving two backseat passengers fled the vehicle and ran from the officers.

An officer chased the teenager on foot. The teen turned and pulled a gun from his waistband, according to Columbus police. The officer then stunned the juvenile and arrested him.

The teenager is charged with the following:

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

Theft by receiving stolen property

Obstruction

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by person under 18

Two others were arrested and a fourth suspect managed to escape and has not yet been identified. One of the suspects reportedly fought with the officer, saying “you’ll have to shoot me,” according to a police department release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Sgt. Damien Jones at 706-225-4498 or email at damienjones@columbusga.org.