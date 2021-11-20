Teenager charged with attempted murder

Nov. 19—HIGH POINT — High Point police officers helped find and arrest a 17-year-old boy on Wednesday who was wanted in Greensboro on charges of attempted murder and felony possession of a stolen gun.

High Point Police Department officers went to an apartment in the 700 block of Westchester Drive about 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw the 17-year-old throw a pistol out of the apartment window.

The teenager surrendered without incident, and Greensboro police took him to juvenile detention, police said. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

The Greensboro Police Department has not released any information about the attempted murder charge.

The officers obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found 24.88 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, 19.29 grams of an unknown powder and approximately $10,000 to $12,000 in cash.

Another person at the apartment, Nikonda Taye Ingram, 28, of High Point, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear in court. Bond was set at $50,200 secured.