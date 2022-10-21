Teenager charged with attempted murder stemming from Jeffersonville theater shooting

Oct. 20—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Louisville teenager has been charged with attempted murder after police accused him of shooting at an SUV early Sunday morning outside of the Xscape theater.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Keith Lee, 16, is accused of firing two rounds from a Ruger 9MM handgun at an SUV as the driver and occupants rode past the theater shortly after midnight Sunday.

Lee has been charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, as well as criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm at another and obstruction of justice, which are all Level 6 felonies. He's also facing a false informing charge. He's being charged as an adult in the case.

According to the affidavit, Jeffersonville Police responded at about 12:31 a.m. to the theater, which is located at 2800 Gottbrath Parkway. Officers located a group of juveniles believed to have been involved in the shooting along with two 9MM shell casings found near the front entrance of the theater.

Officers searched the surrounding area and found a Ruger 9MM in the backyard of a residence near the theater, according to the affidavit.

An officer viewed surveillance footage from the theater and observed a male wearing a face covering, a grey hoodie, black pants and slip-on shoes near the entrance. The officer said the male was later identified as Lee.

According to the affidavit, another group of males passed by him and "it appeared words were exchanged between the group and Lee."

An officer states in the affidavit that it appeared one of the males in the group made hand gestures that were possible gang signs. Witnesses later told police they believed the incident was gang-related.

The group then left the theater and Lee went outside and stood in front of the entrance door, according to the affidavit. An SUV drove past the entrance area a short time later and Lee pulled a pistol from his pants, pointed the gun at the vehicle and fired two shots, an officer states in the affidavit.

Police brought Lee in for an interview Sunday and observed he was wearing the same clothing as the male in the surveillance video, according to the affidavit. He was taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention center.

Police said Sunday no one was injured during the incident.