Teenager charged in connection to assault and death investigation in Horry County

A teenager wanted in connection to an assault and death investigation by Horry County police was arrested Wednesday.

Jonathan Watts, 18, is facing a second-degree assault and battery by a mob charge. According to online booking records, he remains incarcerated.

Horry County police said Watts was wanted after a missing person report earlier this month turned into a death investigation.

The victim in the case was found dead Monday near Gallivants Ferry. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Samantha Watts, 40, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact to a felony or murder, and a few drug charges. According to online booking records, she also remains incarcerated.

Three other juveniles were taken into custody in connection with the case. Juvenile subjects remain in the care of the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, Horry County police said.

The investigation is ongoing.