Teenager charged in fatal shooting of boy, 12, turns himself in

Jeremiah Marquise Grady, the 18-year-old charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 8 killing of 12-year-old London Bean, turned himself in to Minneapolis police Monday afternoon.

Charges say Bean was shot Sept. 8 outside Grady's apartment building at N. 8th and Aldrich avenues after getting into a fight with another boy, believed to be Grady's younger brother. According to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, Grady fired off several shots, two of which struck Bean in the chest and abdomen.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Grady shortly after, believing he may have traveled outside of Minnesota.

In the news release announcing his Monday arrest, Minneapolis police expressed gratitude to New Salem Missionary Baptist's Rev. Jerry McAfee "and other community partners who worked with Grady's mother to bring about this peaceful arrest." According to McAfee, Gray's mother called him around 1 p.m. Monday asking for help in getting her son to the police department. The two did not know each other, but a mutual contact had instructed her to call him, he said.

"I said if they thought my presence would help them, I'd be willing to do that," he said. "That made them feel safer."

McAfee drove Grady, his siblings, and his mother downtown, where Grady then turned himself in. He described the mood among them as somber and painful, "in every aspect."

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.

Christina Saint Louis • 612-673-4668