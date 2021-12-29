Teenager charged in fatal shooting of Newport News man

A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday on charges he shot and killed a man in Newport News last week.

The teenager is charged with first degree murder along with more than a dozen other charges, including three counts each of robbery and abduction by force, intimidation or deception.

The shooting happened Dec. 23 in the 300 block of Roseman Court. Newport News police were called to the scene at 9:59 p.m. and found Michael Anthony Neblett, 24, of Newport News, with a gunshot wound. Neblett was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested the suspect after an investigation among the police department’s special investigations, major crimes division, patrol division and the U.S. Marshals’ Task Force.

Police believed the teen was armed inside a Newport News address, so the department’s tactical operations unit was sent to the location. The suspect was arrested “without incident” at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com