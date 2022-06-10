Teenager charged in fatal shooting outside of Charlotte-area gas station, police say

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged on Friday for a deadly shooting outside of a Gastonia gas station, police said.

Lamar McCoy, 20, was shot Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of North Chester Street, Gastonia Police said in a news release. First responders arrived at the scene at 4:49 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, police said.

Paramedics found McCoy dead on the passenger side of a car parked by a gas pump, police said. A handgun reported stolen in South Carolina was found inside the car. Detectives are working to determine who had the handgun at the time of the shooting, according to police.

The juvenile is being charged with first-degree murder, police said. Investigators believe the shooting is not random, but have not figured out the suspect’s motive or relationship to McCoy.

A witness told WSOC that he heard 18 shots or more and called the scene “pure chaos.”

“It wasn’t nothing but cars flying out of here, like I don’t know what,” Marque Franks told the TV station. “There were so many shots man. It was like pow pow pow pow pow pow.”

North Chester Street at Davidson Avenue remained closed for hours while detectives investigated, police said in a tweet.