Teenager charged with first-degree murder in shooting death in East St. Louis

A teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in the January shooting death of a man in East St. Louis, Illinois State Police announced Tuesday.

The identity of the 17-year-old suspect from East St. Louis was not released. He is being held in the St. Clair Juvenile Detention Center.

He is accused of killing 18-year-old Dejuan J. Tate of East St. Louis, who was found with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of North 80th Street on Jan. 14. Tate was pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney charged the 17-year-old in the shooting, based on the investigation by police.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation was assisted by the East St. Louis Police Department, St. Clair County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.