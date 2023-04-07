Teenager charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian in Ramapo

RAMAPO - Ramapo police have charged a driver in the death of a pedestrian last fall.

Police identified the driver only as an 18-year-old female from the Monsey area of the town. They did not release her name because she is eligible for youthful offender status.

According to police, a vehicle fatally struck a 52-year-old woman from Monsey at about 12:50 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2022, on West Carlton Road, and the driver left the scene. The woman's body was found in the wooded area by the road.

On Monday, Ramapo police crash investigators arrested the driver and charged her with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of another person, a felony.

She was arraigned before Ramapo Town Justice Djinsad Desir and released without bail, pending further court action.

