Teenager charged in Houma parade shooting

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a Mardi Gras parade shooting Saturday night that left one person injured, police said.

The unnamed 15-year-old male is charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman said.

He was booked into the Terrebonne Juvenile Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

Police said several shots rang out around 11 p.m. during the Krewe of Aquarius parade near the corner of Polk and Main streets. Police saw two groups of people involved in an argument, authorities said.

When the shots were fired, the groups involved in the dispute ran from the scene, police said.

The gunshot victim, who was an innocent bystander, suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Coleman said the investigation remains active and additional arrests are pending.

