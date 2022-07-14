Teenager charged as juvenile with murder, weapons offenses in Asbury Park shooting

ASBURY PARK - A 16-year-old boy was charged in juvenile complaints with murder and weapons offenses in the killing of 19-year-old Dariel Vernet of Asbury Park on Friday.

The boy was identified and taken into custody Tuesday evening following an investigation by city and county detectives, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday.

The defendant's identity has not been released because of his age.

More:Domestic violence: Horrid detail in Atlantic Highlands murder released in police documents

City police went to the 100 block of Prospect Avenue shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Friday to investigate possible gunfire in the neighborhood.

They found Vernet with several gunshot wounds, Linskey said. Medics rushed him to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later. An autopsy performed Sunday formally confirmed his death was a homicide.

Linskey is urging anyone with information about the crime to call Detective Christopher Guy of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Anthony Troublefield at 732-774-1300.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime, local issues and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Teen charged with murder, weapons offenses in Asbury Park NJ shooting