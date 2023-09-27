Teenager charged with making 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’ at New York nursery

Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, at a press conference on Wednesday

An 18-year-old who allegedly printed untraceable “ghost guns” at a New York nursery owned by his mother is among three people arrested over a manufacturing operation being run out of the creche.

Multiple 3D-printed firearms, including one assault pistol in the final stages of assembly, and a printer were discovered in an unlocked room at the East Harlem nursery this week.

It comes days after a trap door containing packages of fentanyl and other drugs were found during a raid at another nursery less than five miles away following the death of a one-year-old boy from apparent opioid exposure.

“This is a heartbreaking scenario, thinking that you’re dropping your child off to a place of safe haven just to find out that it was a dangerous environment where someone was making a gun inside”, Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, told a press conference on Wednesday.

He said officials will “stay ahead of bad people that are doing bad things where our children are”.

A total of three suspects, including two minors, were arrested by police.

‘Scary to everyone’

Karon Coley, 18, is accused of manufacturing “ghost guns” with a 3D printer out of his mother’s flat, where she operated a licensed nursery.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon loaded firearm, manufacture of a machine gun, manufacture of a rapid fire modified device, manufacture of a dangerous instrument and several other charges.

It is unclear if Mr Coley’s mother is facing charges.

Mr Adams said: “You’ve got an 18-year-old in his room with a 3D printer. He’s not making little robotic toys. He’s making guns and that should be scary to everyone.”

The nursery was last inspected in February. It was cited for three violations related to sleeping schedules, feeding and its documentation.

Two weeks ago, four young children attending the nearby day care centre in the Bronx were treated for opioid poisoning. Nicholas Dominici, one, is believed to have died from the exposure.

Police found drugs beneath a trap door as well as a kilogram of fentanyl that was stored on matts used by children for naps.

