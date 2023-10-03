A 17-year-old from DeLand has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal fentanyl overdose of another 17-year-old who was found dead in his bedroom in July, according to a Volusia Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Daniel Arvizo, 17, was arrested Friday night and charged with manslaughter in the July 30 death of the DeLand teenager who had bought drugs from him, the post reads.

The overdose was reported on July 30. Detectives checked the victim’s phone and identified Arvizo as the suspect who had sold him the fatal dose. Texts showed the victim had contacted Arvizo several times to buy what he thought was cocaine, the post continues.

Arvizo was arrested the following day, July 31 on drug charges, including the sale and delivery of fentanyl.

In August, a medical examiner’s report documented the victim’s cause of death as fentanyl toxicity, the post read. The case was taken to the State Attorney’s Office.

Arvizo was arrested, processed at the Volusia Family Resource Center and then transported to the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center later Friday night, where he remains in custody, the post read.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Arvizo was also identified as the possible source of a substance that caused a female student to pass out on a bathroom floor at DeLand High School on Sept. 19. The student in that incident was revived, transported to the hospital, and survived, according to the Facebook post.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Teenager charged with manslaughter in fatal fentanyl overdose