Teenager charged with murder after baby found dead, Durham police say

A male teenager was charged last month with first-degree murder and child abuse in the February death of a 2 month-old baby, the Durham Police Department said Wednesday.

The 17-year-old suspect is being held in a juvenile facility, police told The News & Observer.

The murder charge, first reported by WRAL, was not previously announced by the Police Department, which typically issues news releases on homicide cases.

WRAL reported that the juvenile is the baby’s father.

On Oct. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault on Windrush Lane and found a 2-month-old child who had been assaulted, according to the Police Department.

An investigation resulted in a felony child abuse charge against a 17-year-old male in January 2023, although police have not said why it took months to charge the suspect.

The following month, on Feb. 25, police responded to a call at the same address and found the same child dead.

The suspect was charged and arrested in April.

The N&O has requested more information about the case.