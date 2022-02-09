Teenager charged with murder after Columbia man was killed in Forest Acres, cops say

A week after a Columbia man was shot and killed, a teenager was arrested and charged with murder, the Forest Acres Police Department said Wednesday at a news conference.

Tyrik Edgerton, 19, was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday night at the same apartment complex where the fatal shooting happened, Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson said.

On Feb. 2, Brandon Van Dyke had been shot and was found behind the wheel of a car at The Landings at Forest Place Apartments, according to police. That’s at 3431 Covenant Road, near North Beltline Boulevard.

The 30-year-old Columbia resident was taken to an area hospital where he died from the gunshot wound, police said.

“My promise to the city of Forest Acres is our police department will work tirelessly to keep our community safe,” Robinson said Wednesday.

Robbery is believed to be the motive for the shooting, according to Robinson.

Edgerton is from the Lexington area, but Robinson said he believes the teenager was temporarily residing at the apartment complex.

Edgerton is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing, according to Robinson.

As part of the investigation, Robinson met with the manager of The Landings at Forest Place Apartments about establishing a safety plan for the community. Additionally, police have gone over all of the incident reports from the property during the past six months to track crime trends in an effort to work with the property management to make the area more secure.

“We want to ensure it’s a safe place to call home for all of our neighbors that live at the complex,” Robinson said.

Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson, left, in unofficially sworn in by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott was at the news conference. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.

Robinson is a former Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigator and captain who was officially sworn in as Forest Acres police chief on Tuesday.

“We work together as a team,” Lott said. “Our goal is to arrest the bad guy, and that’s what happened in this situation.”

This is the first homicide in Forest Acres since the shooting death of Officer Greg Alia on September 30, 2015, according to the release.