Teenager charged with murder after friend is shot and killed, Columbia police say

A teenager is behind bars after being charged with murder, the Columbia Police Department said Tuesday.

On Nov. 3, Sharquis K. O’Neal, 18, shot and killed a “20-year-old friend,” according to police.

The man who died has not been publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue, police said. That’s near Columbia College and Eau Claire High School, in the area between North Main Street and Monticello Road.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, but police said the shooting was an isolated incident.

Information about how investigators connected O’Neal to the shooting was not available.

In addition to murder, the Columbia resident was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Richland County court records show.

No bond has been set for O’Neal, who is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the Richland County jail’s records.

Prior to the shooting, O’Neal was arrested on Aug. 30 on a drug possession charge, court records show.