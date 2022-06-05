Teenager charged with murder in shooting of stepfather in Johnston County, police say

Police are investigating the shooting death Saturday of a man in Johnston County as a homicide and have arrested the man’s stepson.

Christopher Ray Whitfield, 50, died of a gunshot wound in what “appears to be the result of a domestic issue,” the Clayton Police Department said in a news release Saturday evening.

Police said in the release that officers found Whitfield’s body Saturday afternoon when they showed up at a home in the 100 block of Verrazano Place in Clayton in response to a call reporting a shooting. There, police also found Whitfield’s wife and 19-year-old stepson.

The teenager, Garner resident Shaikeem Jemeruis Parker, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, police said in the release.

Police did not release further information on what they believe led to the shooting.