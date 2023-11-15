Teenager charged over Palestine graffiti on memorial

A teenager has been charged after a war memorial was defaced with "Free Palestine" graffiti.

The damage was done to the monument in Rochdale on the Esplanade on 7 November.

A boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with racially aggravated criminal damage and theft, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said two other teenagers had previously been charged over the incident and released on bail.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Round said the criminal damage was taken "extremely seriously" and would "not be tolerated".

