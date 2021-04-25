Teenager charged after seven-year-old shot dead at McDonalds

Police investigate a crime scene where Jontae Adams, 28, and his daughter Jaslyn, seven, where shot, resulting in Jaslyn’s death at a McDonald’s drive-thru, Sunday, 18 April, 2021 (AP)

A teenager has been charged with murder and 18 other counts over the fatal shooting of a seven-year-old Chicago girl at a McDonald’s drive-thru, officials have said.

Marion Lewis, 18, has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a police officer, police Supt David Brown said during a news conference.

Seven-year-old Jaslyn Adams was with her father Jontae Adams, 28, in their car in a McDonald’s parking lot in the city last Sunday when they were shot.

Jaslyn was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her father, who was shot in the torso, was seriously injured.

Other suspects who also are believed to have been involved in the killing of Jaslyn remain at large, Mr Brown said.

A McDonald’s employee, who asked not to be named, told The Chicago Sun-Times at the time of the shooting that two people got out of a grey car in the drive-thru and started shooting at Mr Adams’ car.

The teenager was apprehended on Thursday while allegedly trying to steal a family’s car on the Eisenhower Expressway after crashing his own trying to elude police, Mr Brown said.

He was shot several times by a police officer who was trying to arrest him, but is expected to survive, police said.

Jaslyn’s aunt, Tawny McMullen, said her niece was “beautiful” and a “really sweet child.

Her grandmother, Lawanda McMullen, said she loved to dance and make TikTok videos. Her family said that she was nicknamed Pinky “because she was bright” and pink was her favourite colour.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press