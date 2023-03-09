Teenager charged with shooting at another person Tuesday in domestic dispute

A Monroe teenager is in custody and has been accused of shooting at someone in a domestic dispute on Tuesday in Monroe Charter Township.

Julia Rose Huttenga, 18, was arrested and lodged in the Monroe County Jail, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a news release. She was arraigned Wednesday in Monroe County District Court on felony charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was set at $1,000,000.

The case is scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 21 before District Judge Amanda L. Eicher. A preliminary examination is scheduled for March 28.

Goodnough said the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Birchwood Trail in Monroe Township. At about 2 p.m., deputies received a report of a male subject who was shot at in front of his residence. During their response, deputies learned that the suspect fled the scene and later called 911 from a business at Telegraph and Dunbar roads.

Deputies responded to both scenes and conducted an initial investigation, the sheriff's office's release said. Detectives gathered information and evidence from both scenes that helped determine this was an isolated incident that originated over a family disturbance.

Huttenga allegedly fired a handgun at her intended victim, a news release from the Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Michael G. Roehrig said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Teenager charged with shooting at someone March 7 in Monroe Township