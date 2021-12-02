Teenager charged with shooting Poughkeepsie man outside deli on Main Street

POUGHKEEPSIE — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and accused of shooting a city resident in an ambush outside a deli on Tuesday.

Nyzeem Robinson faces charges in the shooting of a 30-year-old man outside 551 Main St. The two men had an argument inside the business there, Lana Main Stop Deli & Grocery, before Robinson left the area and returned to wait for the victim, according to city of Poughkeepsie police.

The victim walked out of the store around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and was shot several times in the abdomen. Robinson allegedly fired those bullets before fleeing north on North White Street.

City of Poughkeepsie Police Department

Crime: Poughkeepsie man shot in ambush outside Main Street deli

Gangs: Spike in violence arouses longtime anguish, fear in Poughkeepsie

Poughkeepsie: City looks at playground disparity as it struggles with crime

The victim underwent surgery at MidHudson Regional Hospital but was uncooperative with the investigation, police said.

Police identified Robinson as the alleged shooter, though, and took him into custody at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. They called him "a self-admitted gang member," though they said Tuesday's shooting did not appear to be gang related.

Robinson was being held pending arraignment in Poughkeepsie City Court, where he will face felony charges of attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Police said he also has an outstanding warrant in which he faces misdemeanor charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, stemming from a previous incident.

Matt Spillane covers breaking news throughout the Hudson Valley. Click here for his latest stories. Follow him on Twitter @MattSpillane. Check out our latest subscription offers here.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Poughkeepsie shooting suspect arrested in Main Street deli ambush