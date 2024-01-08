Teenager charged for threatening to shoot a Case Middle School student

Jan. 8—WATERTOWN — Watertown police say they have made an arrest as a result of a social media threat that referenced the shooting of a Case Middle School student.

Police say a 13-year-old was charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident and aggravated threat of mass harm.

The threats were not deemed credible, according to police.

"The investigation determined there is no ongoing threat to our schools or community related to this incident," a news release from the Watertown Police Department stated.

The police department was assisted by the Watertown City School District, state police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"We would like to thank the concerned citizens who reported this incident and came forward with information that assisted us in bringing this investigation to a conclusion," the news release reads.

The teenager will appear in Jefferson County Family Court for arraignment.