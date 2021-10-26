Teenager charged with three counts of murder released on bond is allowed to attend school and church

A teenager charged with three counts of murder is permitted to attend school and church after making bail.

Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, 17, is accused of striking and killing three valet drivers with his car in Houston earlier this month. He was released on bond Monday morning, Click 2 Houston reports.

NEW YORK STORE CLERKS BEAT UP WOULD-BE BURGLAR WITH FISTS IN SHOCKING SECURITY FOOTAGE

Modawi is charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. His bond was set to $350,000, $100,000 for each murder charge, and $50,000 for the count of aggravated assault in the 230th State District Court.

On Friday, Oct. 1, at around 10:30 p.m., Modawi, who was working as a valet, took a customer's car to a parking lot on Fairdale Lane to do doughnuts, prosecutors said. An officer observed the vehicle doing doughnuts and approached the vehicle to try to stop it. The vehicle then sped away from the officer, according to police.

Modawi was driving 60 mph, which was double the speed limit on the residential street, before he crashed the vehicle, according to prosecutors. He struck the three victims before driving the car into a fence.

Modawi broke his leg, and a passenger in the vehicle was ejected from the car during the crash. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The three victims declared dead at the scene were identified as Fnan Measho,18, Eric Orduna, 22, and Nick Rodriguez, 23.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Modawi, who has been living in Houston, Texas, for over five years with his family, must surrender his passport and abide by a curfew and cannot drive without permission.

Court documents show Modawi is a Sudanese national and not a U.S. citizen. He will be permitted to attend school and church, according to court documents. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 15.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Car, Texas, Sudan, Houston

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: Teenager charged with three counts of murder released on bond is allowed to attend school and church