Teenager charged after TikTok 'prank' videos appear to show him entering London homes

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro

A teenager who appears to have filmed himself on TikTok entering people’s homes has been charged by police.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, was charged on Tuesday evening with failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice.

He had been investigated by police after videos posted to the social media app appeared to show him entering people’s homes across London without permission.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, of the Central East Command Unit, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “Understandably there has been extensive comment on this case in the media and on social media.

“Now that an individual has been charged, I would ask that the judicial process be respected and allowed to take its proper course.”

More to follow.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.