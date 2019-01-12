Teenager crashes car after driving blindfolded for 'Bird Box challenge'

A teenager who crashed her car into another vehicle while taking part in the “Bird Box challenge” may face reckless driving charges.

Police say the 17-year-old from Layton, Utah caused the highway collision after taking to the wheel blindfolded.

The social media challenge, inspired by the hit Netflix horror film starring Sandra Bullock, involves participants completing everyday tasks with their eyes closed.

Lieutenant Travis Lyman told Fox13 that the female motorist was driving a pickup truck on the Layton Parkway with a 16-year-old male passenger when she decided to take part in the challenge by putting her beanie over her eyes.

She soon swerved into oncoming traffic in the other lane and collided with another vehicle.

Images from the crash posted to the Layton Police Department show the two badly damaged vehicles.

“Bird Box Challenge while driving ... predictable result,” the caption read. “This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries.”

17-year-old girl crashed her truck into a car while doing the Bird Box challenge (Layton Police Department) More

Lieutenant Travis Lyman warned others against following in her footsteps and emulating the characters in the film, who evade sight-targeting creatures that make them kill themselves.

“Honestly, I’m almost embarrassed to have to say, ‘Don’t drive with your eyes covered,’ but you know apparently we do have to say that,” he said.

“The stakes are just so high and it’s such a potentially dangerous thing as it is: to try and do it in that way is inexcusable. It really puts everybody at risk.”

Netflix previously urged fans not to participate in the dangerous stunts.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” the streaming giant tweeted from its primary account.

“We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”