Teenager in critical condition after he’s accidentally shot by brother, Fresno police say

Fresno police arrested a man for fighting officers who responded to a shooting call Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the garage of a house on Eden Avenue near Fresno Chandler Airport.

Fresno police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said there had been a gathering at the house and people had been drinking when someone had a gun and was messing around with it when it accidentally went off, Vega said.

The victim, described as a teenager, was shot in the upper body by his brother, Vega said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

The brother was taken into custody for kicking and biting officers as they responded to the call, Vega said. A fight ensued following the shooting before officers arrived.

Officers arrested one person, who then fought with the officers.

The officers were taken to the hospital for complaints of pain, Vega said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.