Teenager in critical condition after shooting at hotel in River North

CHICAGO — A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting happened inside a hotel overnight in River North.

According to Chicago police, a 17-year-old male was discovered on the 18th floor of Homewood Suites Downtown, located at 40 East Grand Avenue, just after 1 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to the lower left abdomen.

Police say the victim was uncooperative and refused to answer any questions on the scene. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Nobody is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

