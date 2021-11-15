Teenager critically injured in Sunday night shooting in Battle Creek

Police and emergency responders at the scene of Sunday's shooting.

A teenager was wounded Sunday in a shooting in Battle Creek.

The 18-year-old was shot once in the head and taken to Bronson Battle Creek, then to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, for treatment. He remained unresponsive and in critical condition Monday morning.

Battle Creek police were called to the shooting at 527 W. Jackson St. near the intersection with Thorne Street at 5:10 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was sitting in the driver's seat of a car in the driveway of the house when he was shot, Detective Sgt. Chris Rabbitt said Sunday night.

Police have not released the name of the victim, but Rabbitt said he is from Kalamazoo and only recently moved to the house in Battle Creek.

Rabbitt said police found about a dozen shell casings at the scene and that the car and house had bullet holes. Laboratory technicians were at the scene until about 1 a.m. Monday.

It's not yet known if anyone else was in the car at the time of the shooting, but police said other people were at the house.

A police officer near the scene responded and saw a white sedan speeding away and pursued it. The car stopped for the officer on Kendall Street two blocks east of the scene but then fled again, when the officer told the driver to turn off the ignition.

Police began to pursue the car, believing it was involved, and reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour on Dickman Road.

The driver lost control as the car approached a railroad crossing on the east side of Augusta in Kalamazoo County. The car rolled over, but Rabbitt said no one was hurt in the crash. Four men were inside and one had a graze wound from a bullet. Police found a gun in the car, Rabbitt said.

Police are seeking charges of fleeing and eluding for the driver and concealed weapon charges for two men in the backseat.

Rabbitt said it appears that the men in the car also were victims of the shooting and friends of the man shot. Police said suspects may have been in a second vehicle also at the scene.

Story continues

Rabbitt said police haven't arrested anyone and don't have a motive for the shooting.

Detectives are conducting interviews with the people at the house and in the vehicle and obtaining search warrants for the house and cars as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battle Creek police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Contact Trace Christenson at 269-966-0685 or tchrist@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Teenager critically injured in Sunday night shooting in Battle Creek