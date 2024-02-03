Teenager dead after shooting in east Wichita; sixth homicide in city this year

A 17-year-old boy died Friday night after being shot multiple times in east Wichita, police said Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported at 8:47 p.m. Police determined it occurred in the 100 block of North Zelta, a residential neighborhood slightly east of the intersection of Webb and Douglas, police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said.

About the same time, police were called about a gunshot victim who had been taken in a private car to a Wichita hospital. The 17-year-old died at the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation, and Gupilan said just after 8 a.m. Saturday that he did not know if anyone was in custody.

This is the city’s sixth homicide so far this year, including four teens, according to police reports. There were five at this time last year.