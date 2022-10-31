Teenager details cab ride with suspected killer following Tarrytown shooting

Kevin Sanchez' mom would take a break from her shift as a cab driver most mornings to get him to school in Tarrytown.

But on the morning of Feb. 27, 2018, something was different. This time she had a fare in the car. And it turned into a ride the then-13-year-old would never forget.

Sanchez was in Westchester County Court Friday testifying at the murder trial of Cynell Brown, a homeless man who prosecutors contend had flagged down Luz Sanchez' cab on White Plains Road moments after fatally shooting Jessica Wiltse in her apartment. Wiltse was a 34-year-old mother of two.

There were no eyewitnesses to the killing, but Sanchez said that during the ride to Yonkers the man in the back seat twice said something into his phone that made the teenager scared for his life.

"(He said) he was going to be in trouble for awhile and he had killed someone," Sanchez told Assistant District Attorney John O'Rourke.

He said he had been so scared later that night that he slept in a different room because the passenger had seen where he lived.

He acknowledged that he didn't tell Tarrytown detectives anything about hearing the conversation when he gave them a statement later that day. He never told any investigators about that until this summer when he was contacted about testifying.

"I was a 13-year-old boy, a man told me he killed someone," Sanchez, now 18 living out of state and working as a waiter, told Brown's lawyer, Angelo MacDonald, on cross-examination. "Who knows what he's capable of ... or who he knows."

Sanchez was not asked to identify Brown as the man who was in the cab. He could only tell that the passenger was a Black adult and said he was fidgety in the back seat, sitting directly behind the teenager.

Sanchez said he could sense his mother's nervousness and they communicated with each other in Spanish.

He said the passenger had initially asked to be taken to the White Plains train station but changed his mind and wanted to go to Yonkers. His mother was so concerned that she would not take him there if he didn't give a specific address, which the passenger was reluctant to do. He eventually did but wouldn't say it out loud. Instead, he took her phone and typed it in.

The address on Warburton Avenue turned out to be where Brown's aunt lived and O'Rourke said in his opening statement that was who Brown called during the ride.

Two or three times, the man ducked down as they passed a police car, Kevin Sanchez said. He said the man twice threw items out the window.

Luz Sanchez later led police to a spot on Odell Avenue where items were thrown out and they recovered a bag with about $2,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana and two cellphones that linked Brown to Wiltse, O'Rourke said.

In addition to Sanchez' omission of the conversation, MacDonald focused on inconsistencies between the teenager's account now and his statement to police. One was whether the passenger had thrown items out of both back-seat windows or just one and another was whether there were one or two women waiting for him in Yonkers.

The lawyer also questioned how he could have seen the bag go out the window of the SUV if he was sitting directly in front of the passenger and why the passenger might have slouched down when passing police if the rear windows were tinted.

The trial before Westchester County Judge George Fufidio resumes Monday.

