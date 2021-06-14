Teenager who died after shooting outside Fort Worth high school identified

The teenager who was fatally wounded in a shooting in the parking lot outside Eastern Hills High School last week was identified Monday.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teen as 17-year-old Jaylen Devon Patterson from Keller.

Patterson was shot in the neck in the parking lot of the school in the 5700 block of Shelton Street near Weiler Boulevard on June 7, police said. He died the next day in the hospital.

A caller told police the shooting happened in the parking lot and the suspect fled the scene, according to a police call log.

The shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m., after classes had dismissed for the day.

Fort Worth Independent School District officials said they don’t have a record of Patterson being a student in the district.

Fort Worth police did not immediately respond to questions Monday about whether anyone has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.