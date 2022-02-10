Teenager dies after accidentally shooting self in south Wichita, police say

A 14-year-old who accidentally shot himself has died of his injuries, according to Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson.

Forever Latham was found shot when police responded to a shooting call around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 1200 block of East Alta. Latham was shot in the body. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

“The investigation revealed Latham was inside of a bedroom handling a firearm when it accidentally discharged, striking him,” Davidson said in an email. “Additional teenage and adult family members were at the home at the time of the incident and were not injured.”

Davidson would not answer additional questions.

This is the second accidental killing of 2022.