Teenager dies after being shot Christmas Eve at Mini Mart in Asheville

ASHEVILLE – A Christmas Eve shooting at Green’s Mini Mart in the River Arts District has left a 19-year-old man dead, police said.

Asheville Police Department patrol officers located the man at a gas pump near the 400 block of Depot Street, after responding to the business at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 24, according to a Dec. 26 news release from the Asheville Police Department. He had multiple gunshot wounds in his upper back and was transported to Mission Hospital.

Officers found 16 shell casings at the scene, the release said.

The victim of the shooting died Dec. 27, according to a Dec. 28 email from APD spokesperson Samantha Booth. Law enforcement will send out information later in the afternoon, once next of kin has been notified, she said.

No one is currently in custody for the crime, Booth said.

It was the third gun-related death in Asheville in the past week.

Two people died in a late-night gunfight Dec. 22 at the 300 block of New Leicester Highway. Booth said she did not have updates as of Dec. 28. Detectives have persons of interest in the case, she said.

This story will be updated.

Mitchell Black covers Buncombe County and health care for the Citizen Times. Email him at mblack@citizentimes.com or follow him on Twitter @MitchABlack.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Christmas Eve Mini Mart shooting in Asheville leaves teenager dead