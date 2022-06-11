Teenager dies in climbing accident in Glacier National Park

A 19-year-old man climbing in Glacier National Park was found dead Tuesday.

Winslow Nichols was climbing Mount Brown with a friend, but the two became separated, the National Park Service said Wednesday in a press release.

The friend reported Nichols missing around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Park rangers searched by land and by air for Nichols and found his body on the mountain around 7 p.m.

“The exact circumstances leading to Nichols’ death are unknown, however rangers suspect he fell while climbing. No foul play is suspected,” the National Park Service said. “The death remains under investigation by Glacier National Park law enforcement rangers.”

Nichols, a native of Columbia Falls, Montana, had recently graduated from West Point Prep and was preparing to start his freshman year at the United States Military Academy.

“He was always smiling no matter the circumstances and his positive outlook on life had a major impact on those around him,” Glacier Nordic Club wrote in a Facebook post. “He was energetic and motivated for life’s adventures, and will be incredibly missed by many.”

