Teenager dies after falling from top of downtown Modesto parking structure

A 15-year-old girl died Monday afternoon after falling from the top floor of a dontown parking structure, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Eighth and K Streets shortly after 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a female falling from a building.

MPD determined the girl fell from the top of the parking structure at 1101 Ninth Street and landed on the railroad tracks behind the building.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it was unknown where the girl went to school or what the circumstances were surrounding her death.

The girl was confirmed to be a Modesto resident by MPD.