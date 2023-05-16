Teenager dies in hospital one week after he was shot: Kansas City police

A 17-year-old who was shot earlier this month in Kansas City has died, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 6:15 p.m. on May 7 near East 12th Street and Denver Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police soon found a victim near East 12th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, Kavon Carter, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Kansas City police said. The teen died Sunday in the hospital.

Homicide detectives are now working to learn who shot Carter.

KCPD is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. The hotline offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Detectives are also working with with Partners for Peace to help “monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents,” police said. The anti-violence program was established last year as a collaboration between the city, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Kansas City Police Department. It brings together local agencies and nonprofits to administer resources and assistance to families after a loved one is wounded or killed in a shooting.

Carter’s killing marks the 61st homicide this year in Kansas City. At the same time in 2020, the deadliest year on record, Kansas City had suffered 67 homicides, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes police killings.

No other information was immediately available Tuesday.