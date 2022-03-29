Teenager dies after police found him with multiple gunshot wounds, CMPD says

A 17-year-old died after officers found him shot several times in north Charlotte, police said Tuesday.

Officers found the teenager with several gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Olando Street after they responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release.

The teen died at a hospital, police said. Details about a suspect or a possible motive have not been released.

Police and firefighters gather on Franklin Avenue in north Charlotte on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. A 17-year-old was shot on nearby Olando Street and later died, police said.

The number of homicides in Charlotte this year is slightly higher than they were at this point last year. There have been 19 homicides in the city this year, compared with 17 at this point in 2021. There were 98 homicides in Charlotte in 2021, and 118 in 2020, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information about this case can call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly with a homicide detective. Information also can be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

